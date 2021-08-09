Lori Juel Torgrimson Abbott, 52

Lori Juel Torgrimson Abbott age 52, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 7, 2021.

Lori was born to Kenneth Torgrimson and Diane Ostlund on January 10th, 1969, in Bigfork, Minnesota. Lori is survived by her sons Matthew Abbott and Dustin Mann, her parents Diane Ostlund and Kenneth Torgrimson( Linda), brother Tommy Torgrimson and stepbrother John Hedberg, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Lori graduated from Bigfork High School in 1988. Lori enlisted in the United States Army serving 4 years followed by her most cherished career! MOM.

Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilfred and Betty Ostlund and Thor and Pauline Torgrimson.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Oklee, Minnesota on Wednesday at 1:00pm. Interment will be at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery with Full Military Honors.