Border re-opens, to some extent

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2021, the Canadian government re-opened the international border, allowing fully-vaccinated people with proper documentation.

That meant long lines and a bit of confusion at the Baudette, Minnesota – Rainy River, Ontario, border crossing.

The lines and wait times here were considered minimal than in other parts of the country. The border at International Falls-Fort Francis reportedly had a wait time to cross the border in excess of seven hours.