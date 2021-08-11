The 4th annual Law Enforcement 10-78 5K and Community Day Aug 14

The 4th annual Law Enforcement 10-78 5K and Community Day is to celebrate officers that put their lives on the line every day, and especially those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. Join us for a 5k Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run, and Community Day. Each Registration comes with a T-shirt, bib, and medal. This is a non-profit event, presented by the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office Deputy’s Association, East Grand Forks Police Association, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy’s Association, and the Grand Forks Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2, with proceeds kept local and used to support officers and their families in crisis.

The event is held Downtown Grand Forks on the Greenway and starts at 9:00 am.

If you are interested in running follow the registration link below. There are in-person and virtual options available (virtual runs can be completed anytime).

https://endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=73920834

Law Enforcement 10-78 5K

• This fourth annual event is presented by four local Grand Forks law enforcement employee organizations: the East Grand Forks Police Association, Grand Forks Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #2, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Association, and Grand Forks County Deputies Association.

• Net proceeds from this event will be distributed equally to the four participating organizations and their respective Benevolent Funds, or equivalent. In North Dakota, “10-78” indicates “Officer Needs Assistance”, and carries with it the connotation of an emergency, and potentially life-threatening, situation. In 2020, especially, we saw the impact of such a radio call, and how tragedy can strike without warning. All proceeds from this event are to remain with our local law enforcement agencies, to help our local officers and families in crisis, whatever that crisis may be. Since we began this event, the families of numerous local officers have received assistance from these funds.

• This event is an opportunity for the community to demonstrate support for the men and women who serve our local communities every day. It is also a way for those officers and support personnel to demonstrate their appreciation of the relationship we share with our communities, and the dedication we have in earning that support each day.