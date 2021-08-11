Webinar about COVID-19 Delta Variant and Vaccination featuring Dr. Paul Carson

In efforts to combat the COVID-19 disinformation, the North Dakota Department of Health conducted a COVID-19 Delta Variant and Vaccination webinar featuring Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease physician and professor of practice at NDSU department of Public Health. The webinar features information on COVID-19, specific to the Delta variant. The intent of the webinar is to inform the public about the Delta variant and vaccine effectiveness, so they can make a better decision regarding whether or not to be vaccinated.