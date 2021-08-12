Construction forces Central Middle School to change plans for orientation and registration for the 2021-2022 school year

Wednesday, August 11, due to parking lot construction not being complete, had too change orientation and registration for the 2021-2022 school year. Jill Walter, Principal of Central Middle School sent out the following letter/email to notify parents of the change.

Dear Central Middle School students and families:

Earlier this summer, we had shared plans for our orientation and registration for the 2021-2022 school year to be held next week at Central Middle School. With our continued construction and parking lot restructuring still incomplete, we will not be able to host our orientations as previously scheduled. We apologize for this change and would ask that you mark August 30th (Monday) on your calendar as our new date to prepare CMS students for the start of the year.

We want to support our students as they return to CMS this fall and help them feel as prepared as possible. We would still plan to communicate out specific details as we kick off our school year with all students and will be sharing a link for our families and students to review ahead of our September 7th start date. Please look for that link to be shared in your email as well as on our social media (Facebook/Twitter) and school website. Because our 6th graders are new at CMS, we will plan to have orientation sessions scheduled on the 30th. Additionally, we would like to invite our 7th and 8th grade students to pick up their Chromebooks and important school paperwork that same day at CMS. Our Chromebook Distribution for 7th and 8th grade will be a quick exchange at the locations/doors listed below.

We would like to invite our 6th graders and all new students to come in for a more formal orientation on August 30th in our gymnasium. Two session times will be available: 2:00-3:30 or 6:00-7:30. We will share important information and CMS paperwork, do school tours, and distribute Chromebooks and cords during these sessions.

Monday, August 30th 6th Grade (and all NEW students) Orientation Location: CMS Gymnasium Session 1 – 2:00-3:30 OR Session 2 – 6:00-7:30 *Please choose one of the session times that works best for your family. 7th & 8th Grade Chromebook Distribution 4:00-6:00 Chromebooks are being distributed alphabetically. Here are the locations set up by alphabetically by your student’s LAST name: A-D – Door 1 (main door by the office) – park in either front lot E-I – Door 2 (main door by the gym) – park in the lot by the gym J-M – Door 7 (by the football field) – door isn’t numbered – park by football field N-R – Door 13 (bus doors in back of building) – park in bus loop S-Z – Door 16 (door alongside butterfly garden) – park in front lot

Will I need to sign any documents?

Please bring a signed copy of the last page of the Parent-Student Chromebook Contract or fill one out when you get here unless you have already completed it online (this link is available for payment through August 27th on SchoolPay found on the school website). The cost of the protection plan is $20. This covers repairs as stated in the contract.

Students will only be given their Chromebook when a signed contract is shared with our school. There will be other important documents that will need to be completed by the start of the school year and we would ask that you send these with your child(ren) on September 7th – the first day of school.

We would ask all of our CMS families to take a moment to review the important links and information in preparation of our school year ahead of our August 30th Chromebook Distribution and 6th Grade Orientation.

Important Information & Links to start the school year:

Thank you for your patience with our construction and remodel project. We appreciate your flexibility and support and look forward to seeing you on Monday the 30th to pick up your Chromebook and paperwork (if you are entering 7th and 8th grade) or to go through the orientation process (if you are a 6th grader or new student at Central Middle School).

Should you have any questions along the way, please feel free to call our school office at 773-1141. Thank you and see you soon!