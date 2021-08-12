Jog your Memory 5K pre-race kick off party Aug 12

The Jog your Memory 5K pre-race kick off party/comedy show will be held August 12th, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at the Spud Jr. Prohibition room.

It didn’t take long once I moved to East Grand Forks to realize how amazing the Greater Grand Forks community truly is. From supporting local businesses, to cheering on sports teams, you can’t beat a community that has your back.

2 years ago, we held our first Jog Your Memory 5k and with no surprise, we rallied together to donate $10,000 for Alzheimers.

The 2nd Jog Your Memory walk/run has added the local Huntingtons chapter in their fundraising efforts. This year’s donations will go to the local Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s chapters.

All ticket sales from the pre-race kick off party will go to the Jog Your Memory 5K walk/run. You can also take this opportunity to register for the 5K.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by going to Jog Your Memory 5K on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jogyourmemoryalzheimers5k and going to our events.