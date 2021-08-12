Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report Date August 10

On the south end… A consistent summer walleye pattern continues with lots of “eater” walleyes (under 19.5″), slot fish (19.5 – 28″) which are great picture fish that must be released and trophy fish (over 28″) which one is allowed.

One consistent summer pattern on LOW is walleyes over the miles and miles of deep mud. Targeting walleyes in 30-34′ of water is a good bet as there are a lot of fish roaming the basin.

A second pattern is fishing on or near structure, which can always be good. Imagine, the majority of the basin is mud so when a rock reef emerges amongst miles of mud bottom, it will oftentimes hold bait and is simply an attractor. If fish aren’t directly on the reef, often they are in the mud around it.

The two primary techniques are drifting or trolling spinners with crawlers and trolling crankbaits. Covering water is a good strategy.

Hammered gold, chartreuse, yellow, orange and red / white are colors doing well.

On the Rainy River… Anglers targeting a variety of fish on the Rainy River. Most walleye anglers are fishing the lake this time of year but some good walleyes live in the river year round and offer good opportunities. Holes, current breaks, rock piles and weed edges can all hold fish.

Pike adjacent to weeds and current breaks. Smallmouth bass in great numbers throughout the river.

The sturgeon “keep” season continues through Sep. 30. Catch and release Oct 1 – April 23, 2022.

Up at the NW Angle… The Canada border opened August 9th to American travelers with a vaccination card and negative PCR COVID test less than 72 hours old. That means driving to the Angle is once again possible. Boating from the Angle into Canada is also once again allowed.

Great walleye fishing up at the Angle this week. Anglers who slid over the border to fish the Ontario side Aug 9 said fishing was spectacular. The walleyes, bass, pike and muskies have not seen many, if any, lures for two summers!

Much like the south end, one area still holding fish is the deep mud of Little Traverse Bay. Walleyes are set up over mud in 28 – 33 feet. Spinners and crankbaits are effective in covering water and catching these fish.

To travel up to the Angle and avoid the border crossing, services are available.

1. The LOW Passenger Service, charter boat shuttle service from the south end, is open and running. 2. If you have the right boat and expertise, boating across is an option. 3. And finally, Lake Country Air flying service, a float plane service from the south end of the lake.

