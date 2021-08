A reminder to local residents who want to have their well water tested: sample kits are available now at the Soil and Water office in Baudette until supplies run out.

Wells need to be sampled and brought in Friday, August 13th between 8 a.m. and Noon to either the SWCD office in Baudette or Andy’s Garage in Williams. Cost during this clinic is $15 per sample.

For more information call the SWCD office at 634-1842 ext. 4.