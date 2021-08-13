Greenbush Women of Today announces new opportunity: Backpack Program established to help needed Badger and GMR students

A Backpack Program has been established in our communities of Badger and Greenbush-Middle River!

As part of this program, GMR and Badger Elementary students who chose to enroll or are identified as in need, are given a bag filled with nutritious, kid-friendly food on a Friday or on the last day of school prior to a holiday.

This provides the students with enough food to get them through the weekend or holiday until they receive breakfast and lunch during the school day.

With the addition of this exciting new program, there couldn’t be a more meaningful time to consider donating to the BGMR Backpack program and help us feed hungry kids!

As part of this program, 100% of your donation stays in the Greenbush and Badger communities to benefit kids and families who are struggling to provide.

To donate online:

• Visit: www.nwmf.org/give-now/

• Select “BGMR Backpack Program Fund” from the drop down menu

Donate by mail to:

BGMR Backpack Program Fund

C/O NMF

201 3rd St NW

Bemidji, MN 56601