Clarence W. Renville, 84, died peacefully at Lifecare Medical Center in Roseau, Minnesota on Sunday, August 8, 2021 surrounded by his wife, Elaine and their children. Clarence was born June 13, 1937 in Lancaster, Minnesota to Frank and Hattie (Steinert) Renville. After attending a country school, Clarence worked on the Keine Farm until he met the love of his life, Elaine Coffield. They married on March 31, 1956. Clarence worked different jobs around Hallock, including Bill Krumholz Mink Ranch. In 1960 Clarence and Elaine moved to St. Paul, Minnesota where he started working at Karg’s Auto Body. In 1976 Clarence started his own business, Renville Auto Body in Eagan, Minnesota. Clarence retired in 1990 and moved back to the family farm where he resided until his death. Clarence had many interests and hobbies which includes hunting, fishing, playing cribbage, snowmobiling and dancing with his wife. Clarence was a member of Joyful Noise, a country group playing a variety of instruments in local venues. Clarence is survived by his wife and partner in life for 65 years, Elaine; children, Kelly (Jim Crittenden), Kristy (Mike Davis), James (Marti), Kathy (Dave Sternquist); seven grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Danelle, Elizabeth, Justin, James and Jennifer; nine great grandchildren, Alexis, AJ, Jayce, Justin Jr., Easton, Josie, Everlee, Jaxon and Asher; siblings, Eva (Milo Westling) Tommy, Mary (Merlin Olson), Rick (Diane) and sister-in-law, Elaine; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tanya; brothers, Leonard and Louie; and sisters, Lucille and Sarah. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at 2 p.m. on the Renville Farm, rural Lancaster. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN.