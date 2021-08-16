Marian Otillia Everson, 101

Marian Otillia Everson was born on October 21, 1919 in Sundal Township, Norman County, Near Gary, MN to Oscar and Mina (Larson) Aune. She was baptized and confirmed at Sundal Lutheran Church of rural Gary, MN and attended country school near her home. She attended high school and graduated from Gary High School. Marian worked at the Fertile Café for 2 years and then was united in marriage to Jeffrey Owen Everson from rural Gary on October 6, 1940 in a double wedding with her sister Gladys at Sundal Lutheran Church of Gary. She and Jeff lived in Grand Forks until 1942 when Jeff entered the Army. Upon his discharge in 1946 they purchased a home in Grand Forks and traded their home for a business venture in Greenbush, a service station and garage which became Jeff’s Super Service. In 1952 Marian’s infamous “Y Drive Inn” was open for business which she ran for the next fifty years, along with her son Paul. She was known for the “Y Drive Inn Pizza Special” along with many other delicious items on the menu. Marian’s work ethic, professionalism, and attention to excellent service was her trademark. She and Jeff sold their businesses to their son Paul in 1980 and Marian continued to work at the Drive Inn for many years until retiring in 2012. Jeff passed away on September 6, 2009 and Marian continued to make her home in Greenbush, moving into Elderbush Manor in 2011 and later entering LifeCare Greenbush Manor in 2015 where she passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the age of 101.

Marian was a member of the Greenbush American Legion Auxiliary and an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush where she took part in ELCA, quilting, and potato dumpling day. She enjoyed visiting with her many friends, playing bridge, baking, cooking, and taking excellent care of her husband Jeff and her entire family, whom she dearly loved.

Marian is survived by her daughter Vicky (Robert) Brunsvold of Lake Park, MN, son Paul (Debbie Neuschwander) of Greenbush 9 Grandchildren Steve (Deon) Haugen, Trisha Wold, Matt Brunsvold, Meredith (Curtis) Von Trapp, Megan (Miguel) Mercedes, Molly (Rick) Stawarz, Sean Everson, Todd (Jackie Crotteau) Everson, and Kelly (Jace) Nelson, 19 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandsons, son in law Rhett Haugen of Greenbush, sisters Harriet Olson of Fertile, MN and Alvina Smokov of Anaheim, MN., along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jeff of 68 years, daughter Joan Haugen, 4 brothers Melvin, Selmer, Clarence and Odin, 4 sisters Helen, Bernice, Irene and Gladys, 4 sisters and brothers in law.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, August 20, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Janelle Hennager presiding.

Friends and family will gather after 5PM, Thursday at the church, with a Prayer Service at 7PM. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.

A private family interment service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Greenbush at a later date.

Marian’s family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff of LifeCare Greenbush Manor for the excellent care they provided to Marian and her family.