Mona Rae Peterson, 70, of Karlstad, MN, died on Saturday morning, August 14, 2021, in her home under care of hospice, with her son at her side. Mona Rae Kuznia was born on June 15, 1951, in Warren, MN, to August and JoAnn “June” (Gajeski) Kuznia. She was raised on the family farm, 10 miles west of Stephen, MN. She attended public school in Stephen, graduating with the class of 1970. On her 23 birthday, Mona Rae was united in Holy Matrimony to LuVerne George Peterson, in St. Bernard Catholic Church, Thief River Falls, MN. The two made their home in Thief River Falls, moving to Karlstad in 1991. Over the years, Mona Rae worked for Arctic Cat, with a nursing home in Thief River, at the Pizza Hut in Grafton, and finally retired in 1994 from the nursing home in Karlstad. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church, and she loved to read, watch sports, and do puzzles. She was an especially good card player and could play just about any game (with the exception of Bridge). Mona Rae is survived by her son, Kris Peterson of Thief River Falls; siblings, Rita Schaefer of Grand Forks, Duane (Sandy) of Stephen, David (Debra) of Drayton, ND, and Gary (Pamela) Kuznia of Auhwatukee, AZ, Grace (Paul) Helstowski and Diane Kuznia, both of Milwaukee, WI; brother-in-law, Ralph Krolak; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, LuVerne, who passed away on March 30, 2011; Mona Rae was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristi Ann in February of 1995; her parents, August and June; sister, Alvina Krolak; and brother-in-law, Gerald Schaefer. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10 a.m, in St. Edward Catholic Church, Karlstad, MN. Visitation: One hour prior to Mass. Interment: Next to her husband and daughter in Karlstad Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements: DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN. Guestbook: www.DuboreFuneralHome.com