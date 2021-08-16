SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JULY 27, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY (Minn.) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JULY 27, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners

present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Daryle

Dahl, Sue Grafstrom, Karla Langaas, Liz Lund, Martie Monsrud, Pam Shaw, Charity Brault, Heather Harbott, John Wynne, Leon Olson, Nathan Kraulik,

Bradley Blawat, and Mike Trinka; while those attending through ZOOM were Mike Flaagan, Diane Gregerson, Martin Howes, Kristy Kjos, Gina Fiorini,

Kurt Deter, and Cindy Tangen.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Coordinator Pelowski requested the addition of an Application for Exempt Permit for the Warroad/Northwest Angle Ducks Unlimited, and an

Application for Exempt Permit for the Whitetails Unlimited Warroad Area Chapter to the Consent Agenda. He also requested the addition of a

Resolution proclaiming County Staff Appreciation Day to County Board Items. The Board approved the amended Agenda.

COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Horner commented that the Marvin Home Center informed the Warroad City Council that they plan to build spec homes in

the Warroad area. Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on the vacant County Engineer position, (potential candidates for that position are

scheduled to be interviewed on August 10, 2021), and he presented a draft of the August 3, 2021, County Board Work Session Agenda for Board

review. County Attorney Kjos announced that the Greenbush Women of Today will host a “Back the Blue BBQ” on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the

Greenbush City Park.

APPROVE BILLS

The Board approved the payment of bills totaling $283,937.17

DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS

Charity Brault, NW HRA Executive Director – HRA Program(s) Update

Charity Brault, NW HRA Executive Director; Heather Harbott, NW HRA Financial Manager; and John Wynne, NW Community Action, met with

the Board to provide an annual update of ongoing HRA Programs. Following that presentation, Gina Fiorini, Legal Counsel representing the HRA, requested

Board adoption of a Resolution approving a Redevelopment Plan as presented. Plan approval is necessary in order for the Eleven 01 Apartment Project, to

be located in Roseau, to move forward. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2021-07-05

RESOLUTION APPROVING THE REDEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO. 1 PROPOSED BY THE NORTHWEST

MINNESOTA MULTI-COUNTY HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

WHEREAS, the Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (the “HRA) operating within the counties of Kittson, Polk,

Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake and Roseau, has proposed the creation of a Redevelopment Plan (“Plan”) in connection with its Redevelopment Project No. 1

(the “Project”), pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.001 to 469.047, as amended (the “HRA Act”) located within the City of Roseau, Minnesota (the

“City”); and

WHEREAS, the HRA has approved the Plan and requested that the City hold a public hearing regarding the Plan duly noticed in accordance with

the HRA Act; and

WHEREAS, the City Planning Commission has considered the Plan and adopted a resolution finding that the Plan conforms to the general plan

for the development of the City as a whole; and

WHEREAS, on August 2, the City Council of the City will hold a public hearing regarding the Plan at which all interested persons will be given an

opportunity to be heard.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of the Roseau County, Minnesota that:

1. The Board of Commissioners hereby finds that: (a) the land within the Project area would not be available for redevelopment described in the

Plan without the financial assistance to be sought under the Plan; (b) the Plan will afford maximum opportunity, consistent with the needs of the City as a whole,

for the redevelopment of the Project area by private parties; and (c) the Plan conforms to the general plan for the development of the City as a whole.

2. These findings are based on the facts and conditions described in the Plan, which is incorporated herein by reference.

3. County staff and consultants are authorized to take all actions necessary to implement the Plan in cooperation with the HRA.

PUBLIC HEARING – STATE DITCH 72 JOINT DITCH AUTHORITY MEETING

The Board recessed the Regular Board Meeting. Following the State Ditch 72 Joint Ditch Authority Meeting and Public Hearing, the Board reopened

the Regular Board Meeting. (Note: separate minutes were kept for the Joint Meeting and Public Hearing).

CONSENT AGENDA

The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the July 13, 2021, Regular Board Meeting Proceedings; approved the Board of

Appeal & Equalization amended meeting minutes; approved the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club Request for Reimbursement, in the amount of

$6,338.01; approved an Application for Exempt Permit for a Warroad/NW Angle Ducks Unlimited raffle; and, approved an Application for Exempt

Permit for a Whitetails Unlimited Warroad Area Chapter raffle.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

BUILDING MAINTENANCE

Detention Center Boiler Project

Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka met with the Board to request approval to replace the boilers in the Detention Center at an estimated

cost of $88,300.00, with Peterson Sheet Metal (PSM) providing the installation. Following discussion, the Board approved the hire of PSM to replace the

boilers, in the amount of $88,300.00.

Courthouse Boiler Project

Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested Board approval to replace the boilers at the Courthouse at an estimated cost of $56,700.00,

with PSM providing the installation. Following discussion, the Board approved the hire of PSM to replace the boilers, in the amount of $56,700.00.

COUNTY BOARD ITEMS

COVID-19 Pandemic – Update

Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update on the pandemic: COVID-positive cases for unvaccinated people are rising in Roseau

County; the Delta variant is much more transmissible than the original COVID strain; and, LifeCare will continue to offer vaccinations. In addition, she

noted that the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline protesters have been active in Pennington County and the Regional Emergency Management Directors are

assisting law enforcement in the affected area; and, the Canadian border will be re-opening August 9, 2021, for vaccinated Americans who have tested

negative within 72 hours of crossing the border.

Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on the America Recovery Protection Act (ARPA) funding. Cities and Townships within the County

must apply through the State of Minnesota to access ARPA funds; and, Coordinator Pelowski has been providing assistance with the application

process.

Commissioner Committee Reports (July 13 – 27, 2021)

Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; MnDNR Fisheries Meeting;

Natural Resources Joint Powers; SSTS.

Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Warroad City Council; Social Services Board; Lake

Township Board.

Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Jadis Township Board; Northwest Emergency

Communications Board; Roseau Economic Development Authority; Social Services Board; SSTS; NW Minnesota Housing and Redevelopment Authority;

Roseau County Fair Booth; Northwest Regional Development Commission Transportation Planning.

Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Roseau County Fair Booth; Natural

Resources Joint Powers.

Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Quin County Board; Roseau

County Fair Booth; Two Rivers Watershed Board.

County Staff Appreciation Day

The Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) contacted Coordinator Pelowski regarding a Resolution proclaiming July 27, 2021 as County

Staff Appreciation Day. The AMC Board requested Governor Walz to proclaim July 27, 2021, as County Staff Appreciation Day and their request was

granted. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2021-07-06

PROCLAMATION OF COUNTY STAFF APPRECIATION DAY

WHEREAS, County staff serve as the cornerstone of this community, dedicating their time, skills, and expertise for the benefit of their

neighbors; and

WHEREAS, County staff went beyond expectations, taking on personal risks, to continue delivering essential services to the citizens of our

County during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

WHEREAS, in addition to performing their regular duties, many County staff were called upon, and accepted, new and challenging

responsibilities during the pandemic; such as, expediting the distribution of thousands of dollars in economic recovery appropriations; empowering the

survival of our local business community; successfully managing a deluge of mail-in ballots in an unprecedented Federal election; and, retooling local

public health education outreach to flatten the curve; and

WHEREAS, although the State has turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, County staff continue their exemplary work, assisting

with recovery through vaccination roll outs and preparing for the American Rescue Plan’s multi-year recovery effort; and

WHEREAS, the work of County staff over the past year and a half have kept the doors of the County open and our community safer,

healthier, and productive throughout months of unprecedented global transition; and

WHEREAS, President Sve and the Board of the Association of Minnesota Counties requested the Office of Governor Walz and Lt.

Governor Flanagan to proclaim July 27, 2021, as County Staff Appreciation Day, and their request was granted;

NOW, THEREFORE, we, the Roseau County Board of Commissioners, proclaim July 27, 2021, as County Staff Appreciation Day, and

extend our thanks to the staff of our County and express deep gratitude for their commitment to excellence in public service during the COVID-19

pandemic.

Tax Court Discussion

The Board closed the meeting, pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, subd.3(b), to discuss a pending tax court case. At the conclusion of the

closed session, the Board re-opened the meeting. There was no Board action taken.

Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 11:00 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for

Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.