Roseann Marie (Foster) Haaland Lee, 75

Roseann Marie (Foster) Haaland Lee was born on March 23, 1946 in Roseau, MN to Margaret (Lueck) Foster and Clarence Foster. She lived most of her childhood in Neillsville, WI and then moved to Badger, MN when she was a teenager, graduating from Badger High School in 1964. Roseann married Melford Haaland on June 10, 1965 in Badger, MN. They lived in Roseau before moving back to the family farm north of Badger. They had three daughters, Lenore, Lorie, and Lynette. Melford passed away in 1974.

Roseann married Orville Lee on February 14, 1976, and they had yet another daughter, Lanae. They raised sheep along with a number of other farm animals and small grains. Orville passed away in 1988.

Roseann was very proud of her family and loved spending time with her daughters, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She loved cooking for family holidays and having everyone at the farm.

Roseann loved gardening, raising flowers, planting trees, feeding the birds, and going to garage sales. She loved to play Farkle with family and friends and was creative with her math skills. She loved driving around looking for deer with her dear cousin and best friend, Harvey, and always had a competition of who would see the most fawns. Again, Roseann’s unique math skills came into play.

Roseann was an avid fisherman. She could fish all day, every day. If the fish weren’t biting, then you should have been out on the lake earlier or stayed later. If you mentioned ice fishing, she would be in the pickup at 5:30 a.m. and she would want to stay until nightfall.

Roseann worked at Polaris Industries for 15 years and made many good friends there and enjoyed bringing in treats for everyone.

Roseann passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the age of 75. She is survived by her four daughters, Lenore (Steve) Severson of Wannaska, MN, Lorie (Tim) Hunter of Rothsay, MN, Lynette (Robert) Blawat of Greenbush, MN, and Lanae Lee (Merlin Winrow) of Badger, MN and her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her brother Leslie (Marlys) Foster; dear cousin and friend Harvey Tauer; sisters-in-law, Marie Foster, Irene Foster, Sonia Foster, and Irene Lee, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Melford and Orville, her brothers, George, Donald, and Oniel, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity. Memorial services will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be one hour prior with interment at Roselund Cemetery in Badger, MN. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com