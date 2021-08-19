Altoz’s TSX 561 i receives Green Industry Pros 2021 Editor’s Choice Award

The nationally recognized magazine serving landscape professionals, has named Altoz’s TSX 561 i, the world’s first stand-on tracked mower, a Green Industry Pros 2021 Editor’s Choice Award winner.

The 2021 Green Industry Pros Editor’s Choice Awards represent the landscape industry’s best products gaining interest from end-users and landscape professionals alike. The TSX was chosen by Green Industry Pros’ editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation, dependability, as well as audience engagement on GreenIndustryPros.com.

Altoz’s TSX 561 i, the world’s first stand-on tracked mower provides all the advantages of a stand-on mower with the high velocity All-Terrian deck and gripping power of tracks, allowing lawn professionals to do more, even in the most challenging technical terrain and go where other mowers simply cannot. Altoz’s patented track system combined with the ease-of-use, speed and maneuverability of a stand-on mower allows operators to safely and effectively mow terrain, including hills and sloped areas. The articulating rear axle and adjustable coil spring over gas shock rider platform delivers an amazingly smooth ride.

“The products recognized by the annual Editor’s Choice awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their landscaping job sites,” asserts Ryan Whisner, Green Industry Pros editor. “This year’s products were able to capture the attention of Green Industry Pros’ audience and GreenIndustryPros.com site visitors, demonstrating that contractors see them as highly capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity and deserve to be on their trailer.”

Green Industry Pros magazine is a leading voice that keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that help with growth, productivity, and profitability for their operations.

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the July/August issue of Green Industry Pros and at GreenIndustryPros.com.

About Altoz

Based in Greenbush, Minnesota, Altoz is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, turf-industry professionals and powersports industry leaders. Altoz is inspired by a passion for excellence in ZTR mowers and dedicated to lawn care enthusiasts who appreciate and expect the finest mowing experience. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com.