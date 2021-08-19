Boat Cleaning Stations Improve Access and Fight Invasives

First deployed in 2017, over 100 watercraft cleaning stations have been installed at access sites across the United States and Canada. Cleaning stations are equipped with tools that boaters and anglers can use to remove invasive plant material and debris from their boat, as well as any standing water that may harbor microscopic invasive species. With many model options available, watercraft cleaning stations provide a suite of tools that recreationists can use to clean their boats and gear. Among the tools provided at watercraft cleaning stations are brushes, wet/dry vacuums, pressurized air hoses, plug wrenches, and much more.

“Not only do our cleaning stations provide necessary tools to empower local communities to take part in invasive species prevention and support the Clean Drain Dry Initiative, but they also serve as educational kiosks to help spread the word about preventing the spread of invasive species,” Ed Rudberg, CEO of CD3 systems.

Click here to view cleaning station locations. For more information about integrating Clean Drain Dry prevention tools and communication services, contact Wildlife Forever or visit our website at https://www.wildlifeforever.org/home/invasive-species/. To learn more about CD3 cleaning stations, visit: https://www.cd3systems.com/.

About the Clean Drain Dry Initiative: The Wildlife Forever Clean Drain Dry Initiative is the national campaign to educate outdoor recreational users on how to prevent the spread of invasive species. Strategic communications, marketing, outreach, and educational services provide access to consistent messaging and tailored AIS prevention planning. To learn more, visit www.CleanDrainDry.org

About Wildlife Forever: Our mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 96% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Join Today and learn more about the Art of Conservation® programs, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at www.WildlifeForever.org.

CD3 Watercraft Cleaning Station™: “By Boaters, for Boaters” is more than our tag line. At CD3, General Benefit Corporation, we understand what it’s like to be tired at the end of a long day of boating. We all just want to go home. This is why we’ve worked hard to make CD3 Watercraft Cleaning Stations as quick, easy, and intuitive as possible to help boaters prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. It is our quest to maintain open access for all waterbodies while keeping them free of AIS. CD3 Watercraft Cleaning Stations are beautifully designed and inspire boaters to want to use them, not to feel required. We’ve provided everything, so you don’t have to- because everyone likes a clean boat. Learn more at: http://www.cd3systems.com Cleaning Station Video: https://youtu.be/IV3Y4AV4zzA