Greenbush Community Vitalant Blood Drive scheduled for August 31

A Greenbush Community Vitalant Blood Drive is taking place on Tuesday, August 31, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Free Lutheran Church.

To sign up to donate blood, contact Sharon at 218-782-2706. For eligibility questions, call 1-800-289-4923. To schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 or visit vitalant.org.

Welcome, Donors

Masks are required, unless you are fully vaccinated. Forgot your mask? We have one for you!

The CDC advises that individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask or cloth-based facial covering. We ask you to please follow this guidance.

Experience the wonder

Why wait another moment to transform your life and the lives of so many others?

When you complete your Fast Track Health History questionnaire online the day of your donation, you’ll save up to 20 minutes of total visit time. Because when it comes to transforming lives, every moment matters.

How to use Fast Track to make the most of every moment:

• Visit Vitalant.org/health on your mobile device or computer.

• You’ll see links to important documents that will help inform your visit. Please read them before you proceed.

• Once you’ve filled in your information, review your responses and then click “finish” to generate your Fast Track Ticket.

• Print and bring your Fast Track Ticket. (Don’t close your browser before your ticket prints.)

• If you’re using a smart phone or tablet, zoom in on the bar code and take a screenshot, or save your ticket as a PDF.

Note: some mobile devices require Adobe Acrobat as the PDF viewer to successfully generate a bar code on the Fast Track Ticket.

• The questionnaire must be completed on the same day as your donation.

• Enter your name as it appears on your donor ID card or legal ID.

• Please don’t use a nickname. Our staff can only accept Fast Track Tickets from donors whose names match what we have on record.

• Use the calendar tool to enter your date of birth. Select year, month, then day (in that order).

Thank you for being a donor. We’re so grateful to have you in our community. Let’s keep doing good for others, and ourselves.