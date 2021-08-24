Gail I. Colwell, 73

Gail I. Colwell, age 73, of East Grand forks, MN passed away at her home on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Gail Irene Colwell was born on March 5, 1948 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Julius and Irene (Brown) Forseide. Gail grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School. Gail was a dancer, she taught dance and danced with the Judy Rae Dancers for years. She married Robert Colwell. She worked at Dakota Sales and then for the University of North Dakota in Conflict Resolution. Following her retirement, she worked for Mendenhall Presbyterian Church in Office Administration.

Gail is survived by a brother Louis (Linda) Forseide of Grand Forks, ND; niece, Sunday (Eric) Carstens of Eagan, MN and nephew John Driscoll of Minneapolis, MN; great-nieces and nephews, Jackson, Julia, Annabelle and Nolan Carstens.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Irene Forseide.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mendenhall Music Fund.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, 528 10th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Funeral Service will be live streamed at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com, Click on Gail’s obituary to view the live stream.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Friday, August 27, 2021 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also 1 hour prior to Funeral Service on Saturday in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN