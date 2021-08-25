Bruce Eugene Draper, 71 of Williams MN died on Saturday August 21st, 2021 at Essentia Health in Fargo ND. Born November 25th, 1949 to Frank and Nora (Solien) Draper in Roosevelt MN he was the youngest of 4 children.

Bruce attended grade school and middle school in Roosevelt MN before moving to Milwaukie, OR. Bruce later returned to Williams, MN where he attended high school until entering the Army in June 1969. He earned his GED in the Army and served in the Vietnam War until being wounded and was honorably discharged in February 1971. While on leave in October 1970 Bruce married Marsha Sorrels. Together they raised five children.

Bruce was an exceedingly hard worker and very adept at running a chainsaw. He excelled at cutting timber which he enjoyed doing both personally and professionally. When he wasn’t cutting trees, he spent his time gardening on a grand scale, picking blueberries, hunting and fishing. He always found a reason to spend time outdoors. In his later years he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Nora, his brother David, his sister Connie, his stepfather Edgar Hanson, and his son Jeremy. Bruce is survived by his wife of 50 years Marsha, his brothers Leroy Draper, Daryle and Alan Hanson. Children; Tonja (Lorne), Chris (Maureen), Jason (Chrissy), Justin (Kristi). Grandchildren; Alexis, Kaydence, Layla, Colton, Kelsey, Brock, Madie, Alcia, Jasmine, Halli, Andrea, Linda. Greatgrandchildren; Travis, Jaxon, Oliver, William, Luella, and numerous extended family.

Bruce’s life will be celebrated with his family in a private ceremony according to his wishes.