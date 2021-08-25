Joan Morey, 77

A Funeral Service for Joan Morey of Wannaska, MN will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN with a prayer service at 7PM. Interment will be held at Salem Cemetery.

Joan was born September 14, 1943 at the homestead in Badger, to Daryl (Cole) and Aaron Davidson. She grew up and attended Badger High School. She married Floyd Morey on November 26, 1960. In addition to her 14 year career at Polaris she also spent many years at Machinewell. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping, baking, Lefsa season, ceramics and bingo. She also enjoyed all the time she could with her eight grand-children and 12 great-grandchildren. Joan loved visiting everyone over a cup of hot coffee and cookies. She loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Deb) Morey of Wannaska, Pauline (Roger) Ignaszewski of Wannaska and Daron (Tami) Morey of Roseau; sisters, Rose Fredrickson, Daryl MacDonald, Clara Robb and Joyce Davy; brother, John Davidson; eight grandchildren, Jessie, Tylor, Eric, Brandon, Matia, Shawntel, Bailey and Dylan; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents, Daryl and Aaron; sisters, Georgene Sellen, Betty Sulland and Barbra Robb; brother, David Davidson and several aunts, uncles and in-laws.