Karl “Skip” Edward Holter, 75

Karl “Skip” Edward Holter passed away August 24, 2021 at his home in rural Roseau, surrounded by his loving family.

Karl was born on November 14, 1945 in Scobey, MT to Otto and Irene (Dacus) Holter. Better known as Skip, he moved to Roseau, MN as a young boy and attended school there. In his late teens, he worked at a cattle ranch in Montana; then at Polaris Industries from the late ‘60’s to the early ‘80’s before purchasing his own semi-truck and began his passion of truck driving. He drove for Byfuglien Trucking, North Star Transport, Bee Line Transport, Marvin Windows and CHS during his retirement in 2008. He drove truck and visited in all 50 states! A favorite was a 2-3 week trip with Shelia trucking in Alaska.

Skip loved camping, fishing and hunting. He took several hunting trips to Montana with Larry and Colorado with Jason. He also enjoyed playing Poker, and even won a trip to Las Vegas. Spending time with his grandchildren will always be cherished. Blessed be Skip’s memory.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Holter of Roseau; children Roxanne (Robert) Hedine of Alexandria, MN, Deanna (Terry) Daignault of Detroit Lakes, MN, and Jason (Katy) of Roseau; 13 grandchildren, Rebecca, Tyann, Rose, K.C., Travis, Joshua, Wyatt, Waylan, Jordanna, Mariah, Shelby, Bailey, and Chase; and 15 great-grandchildren; brother Marvin (Linda) Holter; sister-in-law’s, Gloria (Larry) Borgen and Karen Lundgren; brother in laws, Raynard (Marilyn) Lundgren and Dave Pellet

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, William and Bryan; in-laws, Janet and Ray Robb, Bobby and Judy Palm, Russ and Jane Palm, Nancy Pellet and John Lundgren.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, August 29th at 2 pm at Bethel Lutheran Church-Stafford. Visitation on Saturday evening from 5-7 pm at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at Moe-Rose Cemetery at a later date.

