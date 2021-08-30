Constance “Connie” Englund, 75, of Karlstad, Minnesota passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at home on Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021. Constance Lucille Farbo was born December 25, 1945 in Hallock, Minnesota the daughter of David and Vivian (Martinson) Farbo. Connie was baptized in the Lutheran faith and grew up just west of Karlstad. She attended Karlstad Public School and graduated in 1963. Following graduation she moved to the Twin Cities and began working at Northwestern Bank in downtown Minneapolis. Connie moved up rapidly at the bank and became the head of her department. On October 12, 1968 she was united in marriage to James Englund at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. The couple settled in Karlstad and Connie began working at Karlstad State Bank after Barney Folland stopped at her home and asked her to take a job there. Connie worked as a teller for a brief time before she transferred to the bank’s insurance office beginning a 40 career there. She retired in 2010. Connie loved being a grandma and went to all the activities the grandchildren were involved in. She enjoyed oil painting and playing the piano, things she eventually had to give up because of carpel tunnel in her hands. Connie was also an avid crossword puzzle player. She loved playing rummy with the grandkids, working in her flower garden and bird watching. Connie was a member of First Lutheran Church. Family members include her loving husband, James; a daughter, Christi Tweet of West Fargo; a son, Jamison (Kim) Englund of West Fargo; grandchildren, Cody, Ty , Kylie Englund and Dalton Tweet; a brother, Curtiss (Barbara) Farbo, Thief River Falls, MN; a sister, Candace (Don) Kroll, Argyle, MN and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Dennis Tweet in 2010 and brother, Paul in 1976. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. in First Lutheran Church, Karlstad. Interment will be in the Karlstad City Cemetery. Rev. Caitlin Jensen, presiding; Kirstin Olson, organist and Erik Finney, soloist. Casket bearers will be Cody Englund, Ty Englund, Kylie Englund, Dalton Tweet, Robby Farbo and Ryan Nygaard. Visitation will be held at the Austin Funeral Chapel in Hallock on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m.