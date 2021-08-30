| logout
Eugene Alan Beito, 64
Eugene Alan Beito was born on April 29, 1957, in Roseau, MN to Lennie and Violet (Keller) Beito. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Gustaf Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona. Eugene attended Grass Lake country school and later Middle River School, where he graduated from in 1975. He later attended Technical School for 2 years in Thief River Falls for Mechanics. Following school Eugene worked at the Farmers Union in Roseau and then B&B Plumbing and Heating of Roseau. Later he started and was co-owner of Beito Tire and Repair in Strathcona for several years before going to work at Polaris Industries and then Central Boiler of Greenbush. Eugene was united in marriage to Cindy Boroos on July 11, 1998, in Strathcona MN where the two made their home until Cindy passed away in 2018. Eugene continued to make his home in the Strathcona community where he passed away at his home on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the age of 64.
Eugene was a lifelong member of Gustaf Adolf Lutheran Church in Strathcona, He played the role of Santa Claus in Strathcona for many, many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching all sports especially baseball.
He is survived by his sister Caroline Majer of Roseau, Brothers: Harold (Sandi) Beito of Wannaska and Kean (Lori) Beito of Roseau, Sister-in-laws: Doris Beito of Park Rapids and Karen Beito of Roseau, along with many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, wife Cindy, Brothers: Ernest, Louis and Donald, Brother-in-law Clair Majer, Sister-in-laws: Alice and Donna Beito.
Funeral services were held at 10:00am, Tuesday August 31,2021 at First Lutheran Church of Middle River, MN with Pastor Mary Lundquist presiding.
Family and friends gathered at Collins Funeral Chapel in Middle River after 5:00 pm on Monday August 30, 2021, with a Prayer Services at 7:00pm. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services were held at Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona following services.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Middle River.
