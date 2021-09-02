Senator Johnson’s Statement on Senate Committee’s Tour of Potential Red River Bridge Project

East Grand Forks, MN – Last week the Bipartisan Senate Capital Investment Committee toured critical infrastructure projects in Northwestern Minnesota. The Senators on the committee will have the responsibility of putting together the state’s bonding bill focused on improving the state’s critical infrastructure in the 2022 legislative session. In East Grand Forks the committee visited with local elected officials from both sides of the border to talk about efforts to build a new bridge over the Red River to better connect East Grand Forks and Grand Forks. Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) is championing the efforts to invest in a new bridge and released the following video statement: