Charles Peter Anderson, 92

Charles Peter Anderson was born on November 27, 1928 to Ernest and Alma Anderson. Charles went to country grade school in rural Thompson Township. He attended high school in Hallock and the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, Minnesota. After high school, he attended Hanson Auto School in Fargo. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953. On April 10, 1954, he was united in marriage to his childhood sweetheart, Marilyn Johnson of Hallock. They have three children. Nancy (Tom) Kerzman, Ronald (Alicia) Anderson and Susan (Kirby) Plaine. He was also blessed to have seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandson. Charlie worked in construction with his brother, as a carpenter with his father, and in sales for the H.E. Everson Company before he took over the family farm in 1966. He retired in 1990. He served on the Thompson Township board, Hallock Coop Elevator board, Kittson County ASCS Committee, a member of Grace Lutheran Church serving on the Building Committee. He was on the Minn-Dak Canary Growers board and was one of the founding board members of the Kittson County Rural Water and the North Red River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association. He served as Commander for one term of the Olaf Berquist Legion Post and was a member for 63 years, along with being a member of the Hallock Fraternal Order of Eagles for 58 years. Charlie had many interests and hobbies. He restored antique snowmobiles and old farm machinery, hosting several threshing events for friends and neighbors. He loved gardening and growing flowers. He had a passion for the outdoors watching and feeding wild animals and birds. He was interested in photography and videos as is evident by his extensive collection of albums from days gone by to keep old memories for his children and grandchildren. Charles loved hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family. He made a lasting impression on every one of them. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, children and grandchildren, sisters, Almae Larson and Donna Teien and brother, David Anderson and close friend and neighbor, Merle Schwenzfeier. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lamar, brothers-in-law Alfred Teien and John Larson, and a niece, Marsha Lou Wilson. Charlie will be remembered by all as someone who could tell a good story and could find a connection with everyone he met. He led a life well-lived and his memory will live on in all who loved him. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 4 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Rev. Megan Graves, presiding; Renee Wahl, organist; and Ronald Fossell, soloist. Honorary casket bearers will be Charlie’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. Casket bearers will be Tony Kerzman, Christopher Moe, Jeff Anderson, Nathan Sugden, Andrew Plaine and Ty Nixon. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Minnesota National Guard. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m.