Kenneth D. Waller, 86, of Hallock MN passed away peacefully in his home on Friday morning, September 3, 2021. Kenneth was born August 11, 1935 to Walter and Alice (Tweeten) Waller in Devils Lake, ND. He was baptized September, 29, 1935 at Fox Lake Lutheran Church in Brocket ND. The Waller family moved from Devils Lake to Lancaster MN when Kenneth was six months old. He was confirmed May 15, 1949 at Sion Lutheran Church in Lancaster. The Waller family moved to Hallock in 1953. Kenny began working with the Great Northern Railroad on May 3, 1956 but was drafted into the United States Army on July 23, 1958 and was honorably discharged on September 18, 1958, due to a medical condition. Kenny resumed his 40 year career with the Great Northern Railroad, which merged with the Burlington, becoming Burlington Northern in 1970. In 1955, a young lady, Vernita Loer, began living with his family while she attended Hallock High School for her junior year, while the Humboldt School was under construction. Unbeknownst to him, she would be his future wife. On November 11, 1960, Vernita and Kenneth married at the Humboldt Methodist Church. They made their home in Hallock and raised four children there. On August 12, 1996, Kenny retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad. He and Vernita enjoyed several years of camping trips, making new friends, and taking several train trips courtesy of his lifelong railroad travel pass. Kenny’s quiet sense of humor brought a smile to those he shared it with. On any given Saturday night, you could find Kenny watching his favorite “Polka Dance Party with Molly B.” Kenneth is survived by his children, Roxanne Wells, West Fargo, ND, Duane (Wendy Nelson) of rural East Grand Forks, MN, Jodi (Darrel) Johnson of rural Hallock and Roberta (Todd) Scharpen, Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Ryan (Beatrice) Wells, Breanne (Zach) Beaudry, Lindsey Wells, Brandon (Brandi Jacobson) Johnson, Kendra (Harley) Kroening, Haley (Justin) Vavrina, Michael Wells, Kacie (Troy) Tretter and step grandchildren, Justin, Jared, Emily and Alyssa Scharpen. He was great grandpa to Ian, Kiera, Damian, Olivia, Ruby, Franklin, Rowyn, Hayes, Theadora, Harvey, Wesley, Fern, baby Kroening due in November, and baby girl Vavrina due in December, brother Roger Waller, St. Paul MN, sister Eileen (Elden) Johnson, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vernita in 2015, an infant daughter in 1966, his parents, a brother Carman, and sister-in-law, Maryland. Funeral services Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock. Rev Megan Graves, presiding, Renee Wahl, organist and Sue Albrecht, soloist. Honorary casket bearers are all of Kenneth’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. Casket bearers are Zach Beaudry, Damian Rios, Brandon Johnson, Harley Kroening, Justin Vavrina and Troy Tretter.