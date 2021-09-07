Mark Hultgren, 63

Mark Hultgren of Viking, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad, MN with Reverend Caitlyn Jenson Officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be held at the Karlstad Cemetery in Karlstad, MN. Mark was born December 28, 1957, the first born of Duane and Geraldine Hultgren’s eight children. He grew up in Karlstad, MN as the big brother and mentor to his seven brothers and sisters. On August 29, 1982 he married Kim Dawson and on November 26, 1982, they had a son, Anthony Ross, who was the joy of his life. In 1984 he met his longtime companion Dorothy Grandstrand who remained by his side through everything and until the end of his life. Mark was a jack of all trades, for it seemed there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. The love of his life was always the big rigs, the semi-trucks he drove over the road for many years for various employers including Hougard Trucking, Arnold Bros., S&S Transport and Dean Anderson Trucking. He worked a few maintenance jobs as well. Mark also loved welding and fabricating and had recently retired from H&S Manufacturing in Stephen, MN. Mark, or “Mongo” as he was also known to many of his friends and family, loved to hunt, fish, golf and was an accomplished curler back when he played. He was an avid MN Vikings fan and enjoyed playing in the family fantasy football league. He had an infectious sense of humor and could tell jokes on demand, which was always left us laughing till it hurt! When he was a young trucker, he introduced his siblings to all the CB radio lingo and truck driving songs. He loved classic rock and roll and was also a big fan of the old muscle cars, having owned a few in his day. In his later years he enjoyed the comfort and curiosity of his cats. Mark will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Mark is survived by his son, Anthony; his longtime companion Dorothy and her sons Dean and Earl, who were like sons to him and whose children called him Grandpa Mark, which he loved; brothers George, Harry (Peggy) and Steven; sisters Amy (Mel Hershberger), Ann, and Liz (Dave Christinson). Nieces Kara and Krista, nephews JR and Barrett, many cousins and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Geraldine, brother Gregory, both sets of grandparents and well as aunts and uncles. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com