Badger Fall Fest scheduled for September 16-18

The Badger Fall Fest celebration returns for three days of activities, September 16-18, including food, music, a carnival, a parade, a dedication ceremony, and more. Part of the Badger Fall Fest schedule is provided below; to see the complete schedule, read the September 8 issue of The Tribune in print or online.

Thursday, September 16:

• Border Bank is hosting its Community Appreciation Spaghetti Feed from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Community Center. The event is free to the public.

Friday, September 17:

• St. Mary’s is holding its Baked Potato and Chili Feed at the Badger Arena from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

• Elementary kickball is taking place on Rocket Field at 5:30 pm.

• Northland Assembly is hosting the Trappers Village at 4:00 pm on this day and during the day on Saturday.

• Badger Town and Country Bingo is going on at the Badger Community Center from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. One must be 18 or older to participate. The event will also include meat raffles, and a free-will offering BBQ meal, with chips, pickle, bar, and water.

• Skippy Finns will be hosting Magik Music DJ from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am.

Saturday, September 18:

• The Greenbush-Badger Lions will be hosting its Pancake Breakfast at the Badger Community Center from 7:00 am to 10:00 am. All proceeds from this free-will offering event will go to the Badger Town and Country organization.

• The Badger Fall Fest Parade will begin at 11:00 am, with the parade line-up starting at 10:00 am at the football field. Delores Walsh, Vivian Peterson, and Dolores Walsh are the Grand Marshals of this year’s parade.