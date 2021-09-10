Connie J. (Norman) Schroeder, 78

Connie J. (Norman) Schroeder, age 78, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away at home on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Connie was born on October 18, 1942, in Colorado Springs, CO, the daughter of Lawrence Michael, Jr. and Jeanne Dolores (Scully) Norman. She grew up in Crookston, MN attend catholic elementary school, and graduated from Crookston Cathedral High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to William B. “Bill” Schroeder on April 24, 1965, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Thief River Falls, MN and was blessed with four children. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Altru Hospital for over 30 years until retirement.

She was a dedicated wife and mother and always prioritized their needs over her own. Connie’s greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting her daughters in the twin cities and watched the New York weather forecast every morning. She spent many hours in the hockey arena, baseball and football fields. She was proud of her grandsons athletic and academic achievements.

She was blessed with many lifelong friends and enjoyed having coffee or going out for dinner following Mass on Saturday night. She firmly believed in faith, family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Bridget of Minneapolis, MN; Brian of Windsor, NY; Jon (Jennifer) of East Grand Forks, MN and Jennifer of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren Patrick, Collin and Keegan; sisters, Lynn (Ken) Rolandson and Elizabeth “Betty” (Dave) Sjorstand and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her parents Lawrence and Jeanne; brothers Lawrence Michael “Mike” Norman III and William “Bill” Norman.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Tuesday.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)