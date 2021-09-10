Karlstad Korner changes hands

“I’m looking forward to some peace, just relaxing, having a day where I don’t have to carry a bag of work home,” Carolyn Turnwall said, “and also be able to just sit and listen to the birds in the morning instead of rushing off to work.”

These peaceful, relaxing moments are coming soon for Carolyn and Hollis Turnwall after they officially sold their convenience store business, Karlstad Korner (KK), to local Katey Cieklinski on September 1.

After owning the business together for about 20 years, Carolyn and Hollis have stepped back from a business that gave them daily interaction with the community. About a year and a half ago, they decided they wanted to sell the business and finally found their buyer in Cieklinski— a moment of relief Carolyn said.

“We want to have a little bit of time to relax… which we haven’t been able to do,” Carolyn said. “And we’re getting older, so it’s harder for us to keep up the pace anymore.”

They want to spend more time with their children and grandchildren, something they haven’t had a chance to do as much, given the busyness of work.

Carolyn also looks to use this additional time doing various activities. She plans to spend more time working with the confirmation and Sunday school programs at First Lutheran Church and pursuing a passion: visiting with and caring for the elderly people in town.

“I’ve lived here since 1972, so I know a lot about the elderly people in town,” Carolyn said. “And so it’s really nice that I can… carry on conversations with them and go visit them and bring them treats and things like that. So that’s going to be my mission.”

Speaking of treats, Carolyn mentioned how people have asked if they will continue to do their free community holiday meals after leaving KK. She said maybe.

“We’ve already got people in the community who want to help,” Carolyn said. “And I’m sure that Katey will let us do that through here (at KK).”

Speaking of Katey, a 2013 Tri-County graduate who grew up in Florian, she is very familiar with KK. She worked here during her high school years and when she was home from college in Moorhead in the summer. She has been here since.

“The weekends I would come home and I tell Hollis I was home and I’d usually end up in the store,” Cieklinski said.

This familiarity was part of the reason for purchasing this business.

“I’ve worked here for almost seven years and I’ve always wanted to own a business,” Cieklinski said. “So (an) opportunity became available, and I decided to jump on it.”

