Richard “Dick” Piker, 73

Richard “Dick” Piker, age 73 of Mentor, MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at his lake home.

Richard “Dick” John Piker was born on September 5, 1948 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Melvin and Dorothy (Zipoy) Piker. He grew up on the family farm in Tabor, MN, attended grade school in Tabor, and graduated high school from the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN in 1966 and later from Junior College at the same school. He married Marcia Timm in 1972 and together they had one son, Hayes Piker.

Dick owned Leisureland RV in East Grand Forks, MN until he retired in 2014. He married Lanna Jeffrey Jabs on June 30, 2006 at Bethany Lutheran Church. Together they enjoyed the lake, travel, Arizona, and spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included golfing, reading, camping, playing cards, fishing, pontoon riding and mowing lawns. Dick was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. He was involved with Catfish Days in East Grand Forks, Chamber of Commerce, Optimists Club, and the Options hunt at the Rydell Wildlife Refuge for those with special needs.

Dick is survived by his wife Lanna Piker of Mentor, MN; son, Hayes (Kelly) Piker of Northfield, MN; stepson Joshua Jabs (Nikki) of Orono, MN; stepdaughter Amy (Sean) Greenwaldt of Thousand Oaks, CA. Also surviving are his grandchildren who he loved so much, Elliott and Ashlynn Piker, Ava and Colton Greenwaldt, and Tate and Tyler Jabs. He is also survived by sisters, Judy Smart of Grand Forks, ND and Shirley (Ordell) Enstad of Goldendale, WA and several nieces and nephews. Dick is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jeanette Gaffney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Options of East Grand Forks, Bethany Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Bethany Lutheran Church, 10321 State Highway 220 NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Service will be live-streamed on Dick’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church. Also there will be visitation 1 hour prior to service on Saturday at the church.

