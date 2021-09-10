Richard Lee Hodgson, 71 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his family after a short courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Richard was born on March 21,1950 in Fargo, ND, the son of Allen and Audrey (Henderson) Hodgson. He graduated from West Fargo High School in 1968. He married the love of his life, Kay Nelson on April 17th, 1970 in West Fargo, ND. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1973.

Richard worked as a delivery driver for Roadway Express, Inc. for 29 years. Never truly retiring, he continued to build houses and refurbish buildings to keep his days busy.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Kay of 51 years of East Grand Forks, MN and his children Hope Hodgson of Warroad, MN, Heather (Jason) Zimny of East Grand Forks, MN, and Heath (Dyan) Hodgson of East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren Rachel, Missy, and Sara Anderson, Casi, Morgan, and Emma Zimny, Hailey and Hunter Jordheim and Myla Paige Hodgson and great-grandchildren Alauralee Anderson and Greyson Jay Hovland. Richard is also survived by his siblings Connie (Bob) Rodman of West Fargo, ND, Robert (Nina) Hodgson of Tucson, AZ and James Hodgson of Bucannan, ND. Richard also leaves behind his loyal companion, his golden retriever Chelsey.

Richard’s world revolved around his wife and family. He enjoyed spending time fishing at his lake home at Lake of the Woods in Warroad, MN. He found joy in getting to watch his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved the holidays and all family get-togethers where he could make his homemade ice cream for everyone to enjoy. He will be remembered as a kind, humble man to those that knew him, always quick with a smile and his beautiful blue eyes. He loved and cared deeply for his family and he will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Poppa.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior To Memorial Service on Friday in Dahl Funeral Home

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

