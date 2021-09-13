Edmun J. Rutherford, 98

Edmun J. Rutherford, age 98 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Friday, September 10th, 2021 at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, ND with his family by his side.

Edmun James Rutherford was born on January 21, 1923 in Grand Forks, ND the son of William and Mae (Gunness) Rutherford. Edmun grew up in the Key West, MN area where he attended country school and skipped the third grade. He graduated from Fisher High School as the Valedictorian with the Class of 1942 and then attended the University of North Dakota. In March of 1944 he joined the United States Army Air Corps Program and served his country until January of 1946. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Corps, he returned to Key West to farm. On June 22, 1947, he was united in marriage to Dona Rae Olimb in Oslo, MN. They lived in rural East Grand Forks, MN where they raised their 3 children for 30 years. He was a member of Mendenhall Presbyterian Church where he had served as an Elder. In 1983 they purchased a home in Naples, FL and became residents of the state in 1989. They continued to farm until his retirement in 1985. In 2011 they returned to Minnesota and moved into the Good Samaritan Senior Apartments in East Grand Forks, MN.

Family members who survive Edmun include his wife Dona Rutherford of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Peter (Laurel) Rutherford of Grey Eagle, MN, Bill Rutherford of Grand Rapids, MN and Shelley (Neel Chlysta) of Makawao, HI; 4 grandchildren Anna, Tyler, Casey, and Brenna; and 6 great-grandchildren Melia, Aden, Jameson, Elliot, Eli, and Emma; sisters-in-law, Janet Olimb of Grand Forks, ND and Darlyne Crum of Garden City, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents William and Mae Rutherford; brothers, Ronald, Donald and Herb Rutherford; sister, Marion Gunstinson and brothers-in-law, Curtis Olimb and Duane Olimb.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, the Good Samaritan Heritage Village, or Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church, 523 10th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to funeral service on Wednesday at Mendenhall Presbyterian Church

Interment: Nisbet Cemetery ~ Rural East Grand Forks, MN

Military Honors Conducted By: American Legion Fisher Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3817 and the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Celebration of Life: Immediately following funeral service in Mendenhall Presbyterian Church Lower Level

