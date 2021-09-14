Connie Swenson, 65, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Connie “Conno” Lynn (Swenson) Bergeson was born alongside her twin sister, Carley, on May 18, 1956 to Carl and Doris Swenson. She grew up and spent her entire life in Lancaster, Minnesota. Her greatest enjoyments were her family, friends, all God’s creatures, art in all forms, flowers and gardening. She is most well-known for her genuine caring heart, as she would give anyone the shirt off her back and the pants off her butt, and of course known for her famous giggle. She sprinkled love like glitter everywhere she went and always pointed out the best in everyone. Being Nana to her fifteen grandchildren was her most favorite title. At about the age of 60, she began a new career as a mental health peer specialist that she was very passionate about. Connie quietly departed this life with her family by her side at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Doris Swenson, and her sister, Carol Jean Dahlquist. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Jeremy Homstad, Jacob (Brynn) Homstad, Caylie (Grant) Nicholson, and Cassie (Jason) Nordin. Her fifteen grandchildren, Addison, Jacob, Sydney, Izabella, Zoey, Ayla, Tobi, Liam, Nevaeh, Jazlyn, Jada, Jaydon, Koston, Jenson and Nova. Her brother Butch (Ann) Hunter, sister Phyllis (Ronnie) Nelson, sister Shirley (Perry) Pearson, and twin sister Carley (John) Stenquist, along with a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services are Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Lancaster Covenant Church. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Special music will be provided by Katrice and Ray Housker, Galen Nordin, Erik Finney and Janelle Hostrup. Honorary pall bearers will be Connie’s grandchildren. We request that masks be worn when attending the service. “Colorful dress will be the order of the day”. Thank you.