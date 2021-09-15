Eldyne R. Dragon, 97

A Funeral Service for Eldyne R. Dragon of Baudette, MN will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Clementson Cemetery.

Eldyne Ruth Dragon passed away August 27, 2021 in Baudette at the age of 97. Eldyne was born on June 9, 1924 in Clementson, Minnesota to Swan and Emily Tornquist. She grew up in Clementson, the youngest of five children. Her parents were some of the first settlers in the region. Eldyne often spoke fondly of her childhood, growing up in Northern Minnesota where they could look into Canada every day with only the beautiful Rainy River separating the two countries.

On November 20th, 1946 Eldyne was united in marriage with Robert Lauritson. They set down roots and started their own family just a couple miles from where they had both grown up. Robert worked in the woods in the winter and the fields in the summer. Eldyne stayed busy raising their five children and was also a longtime caretaker for her Mother and brother. Eldyne and Robert were married for almost 23 years when he passed in 1969.

Seven years after Robert’s passing, Eldyne found love again. Eldyne married Andrew Dragon on November 26th, 1976. Eldyne and Andrew enjoyed traveling together for several years, Eldyne equated these trips as some of the highlights of her life. Eldyne and Andrew were married a little over 23 years, when he passed in 2000.

Eldyne had a tremendous love for her family. In her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren she found her greatest happiness in life. In addition to traveling, she enjoyed quilting, cooking and visiting with her many friends and family. In her later years she enjoyed drives to Baudette with her daughter Carol, where she liked to get a hot mocha from McDonalds. Eldyne was known by all who loved her for her great big warm hugs, her love and loyalty to those she loved, her huge smile and her welcoming and hospitable spirit. She will be deeply missed.

Eldyne is survived by her children: Lois (Dave) Hoodenpyle of Tallahassee, Florida, Ginny Lauritson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Carol (Todd) Fadness of Baudette, Minnesota. Three Stepsons: Dale Dragon of Ashtabula, Ohio, Gary (Angel) Dragon of Littlefork, Minnesota and Kenneth (Judy) Dragon of International Falls, Minnesota. 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Eldyne is preceded in death by her husband Robert and husband Andrew, two sons Norman Lauritson and Dale Lauritson, 4 siblings and her parents. She will be laid to rest at Clementson Cemetery.