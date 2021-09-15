Patrick John Milliard, 85 passed away peacefully August 3, 2021, in Rochester, MN after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Patrick John Milliard was born January 2, 1936 in Rainy River, Ontario to Roy and Anne (Borsch) Milliard. He grew up in Rainy River, Ontario attending both grade school and secondary school there. In 1952, Patrick began a five year apprenticeship as an electrician with the Canadian National Railway in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In 1957, after successfully completing his apprenticeship, he began employment as a journeyman electrician for the C.N.R. In 1960, he left Winnipeg to attend Bemidji State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1964 and then began teaching at the Baudette High School. He taught a variety of Business subjects as well as French and Geography for grades 7 through 12. In 1967 Patrick began his career at Rainy River High School in Rainy River, Ontario. He taught English, Mathematics, History and Geography in both the regular and occupational programs. In addition, he operated the Library and Guidance Program as well as was responsible for the Commercial, Home Economics, Industrial Arts and Audio Visual Departments. In 1968, the Rainy River Board of Education appointed him to the position of Assistant to the Principal of the Rainy River High School, a position he held for many years. Patrick ended his career as Principal of the Rainy River Elementary School. He was associated with the Ontario teacher’s organization at the local, district and provincial levels as well as being involved in many student activities and functions.

On June 20, 1959, Patrick married his best friend and soul mate, Donna Mae Francisco at the Sacred Heart Catholic church in Baudette, MN. They were married almost 57 years prior to her passing in 2016

Patrick was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Baudette, MN, Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Oak Harbor Golf Course, Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, Minnesota Education Association, Rainy River Curling Club and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers of Canada. He was a founding member for the Gold Card Club.

Patrick had a true love and zest for life. He was extremely proud of his Canadian heritage. He enjoyed sports, coaching youth baseball and hockey, any activity involving kids or students, his Saturday morning “meetings” and a good beer. His greatest love was his family and the passion he had for students whom he felt all had potential.

Patrick is survived include a son, Tim (Janice Gubbels) of Kasota, MN; a daughter, Patricia (Stephen) Czapiewski of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Bryan (Kim) Milliard of Minneapolis, MN, Jon Milliard (Chelsea Lautigar) Shakopee, MN, Zach Czapiewski (Hannah Tempel) Rochester, MN, and Zoe Czapiewski (Nate Mallo) Rochester, MN; and great-grand daughter, Evelyn “Evie” of Minneapolis, MN. He is also survived by special family friends, Daune Hoffman and family, and many friends and former students.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents, Roy and Anne; his brother, Ron “Bud”; an infant brother; mother and father-in-law Alvin and Mae Francisco; all of his aunts, uncles and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Baudette, MN. We are waiting for the border to open so that our Canadian family and friends may attend if they wish.

