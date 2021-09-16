Helen Francis Senger, 97, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away at Woodside Village, Grand Forks, ND, Monday, September 13, 2021, with family at her side.

Helen was born at home in Fitchburg, WI, on December 19, 1923, one of six children to the union of Nathan and Mary (White) Keenan. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and graduated from Oregon High School, WI, with the Class of 1942. She went on to attend the Harper Method Beauty college in Madison, WI. Upon finishing beauty school Helen worked in Milwaukee, WI, for a short time before obtaining a job at the William Busch Beauty Salon back in Madison, WI. During World War II Helen was asked to be a United Service Organization (USO) Hostess for servicemen stationed at a training center and it is during this time Helen met Frank Senger. Frank served overseas for three years and upon his return he brought with him yards of white parachute silk for Helen’s wedding dress. On June 22, 1946, Frank and Helen were wed and they were blessed with six children.

Frank and Helen made their home in East Grand Forks where Helen was a busy full-time mother and after all the children were in school she went to work at Peggie Haugen’s Smart Set Salon for five years. Later she converted a screened-in patio attached to her garage into Helen’s Patio Shop and was also employed by Stennes Funeral Home as a beautician. Helen was always helping those in need whether helping an elderly neighbor every day with personal cares for her disabled son or opening her home to any relative or friend that needed a place to stay.

Helen enjoyed many activities such as being a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, hosting family at their Maple Lake cabin, bowling in Couple’s League, Columbia Study Club, singing with the Sweet Adelines, volunteering at Sacred Heart Church and supporting her children’s activities at Sacred Heart School.

Helen is survived by children: Thomas (Michelle) Senger and Marc Senger of East Grand Forks, MN; Randy (Toni) Senger of Mentor, MN; Bradley (Susie) Senger of Billings, MT; daughter-in-law, Karen Sue (John) Senger of Grand Forks, ND; 8 grandchildren: Ben (Alisha) Senger, Laura Rowney, Ashley (Chris) Gamlin, Kristin (Jeff) Sanderson, Jade (Michael) Uffenbeck, Justin Senger, Kelly Senger, Chris Senger; 4 step grandchildren: Nathan (Cathryn), Julie, Sarah, and Jacob Kraft; 10 great-grandchildren: Evan and Colin Senger; Kendall Rowney; Jane Gamlin; Anthony, Liam, and Jace Sanderson; Matthew Uffenbeck; and Alora and Elijah Senger; and 1 step great-grandchild: Ezra Kraft. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Lois Keenan of Oregon, Wisonsin, and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Mary Keenan; husband Frank Senger on February 20, 1998; children, Gary, John and daughter-in-law, Cathy Senger; sister, Dorothy; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Janet Keenan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ella Louise and George Stankevich and Geraldine and John Grotts; and baby brother Paul Keenan and from Frank’s family, her parents-in-law, John and Magdalen Senger; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edward (Hazel), Peter (Bernice), Tony (Ann), Wendlin (Ruth), Leo, Kay (Frank) Wald, Caroline (James) Kresel, and Anna (Paul) Beck, May God richly bless the memory of Helen Francis Senger.

We would like to thank Valley Senior Living Woodside Village and Hospice of the Red River Valley for the care they provided Helen and her family.

Funeral Service: 1:30 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Friday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment: Calvary North Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

