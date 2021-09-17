The 47th Annual Goose Festival scheduled for September 24-26

The community of Middle River, Minn., announces its 47th Annual Goose Festival, to be held September 24, 25 and 26. This year’s theme is “All Aboard for FUN in 2021”.

FRIDAY, September 24

Farmer’s Market is from 1:00-4:00pm at the Main St. Picnic Shelter. Beer Garden & Pork Sandwiches open at 3:00pm in the Sportsmen’s shed downtown. At 4:00, the 47th Annual Goose Festival Opening Ceremony is at the Main Street Stage. Following opening ceremony, Sidewalk Chalk Decorating Contest for all ages – winners will be announced. From 4:30-7:00, American Legion Auxiliary Meatball Supper at the Legion. The Goose Drop is at 5:00pm downtown – squares are available at the Cenex Co-op and if the goose “drops” on your square, you win big money. From 5:30-7:00 is the Christening Ceremony of “Frank the Caboose” at Ye Olde Depot Theatre – everyone is welcome, coffee and cookies served. Bingo at the American Legion starts at 6:00. At 7:00pm, “The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith is performed live at the Ye Olde Depot Theatre, advanced tickets available at Young’s General Store. Enjoy live music from 9:00pm-1:00am; “Eagle Creek” plays at The Wheel Bar and “Tami Lee & The Northern Lites” perform at the American Legion.

Morning – SATURDAY, September 25

All day, prize drawings at the Silver Bullet downtown. All day, Scavenger Goose Hunt. From 8:00am-5:00pm, the Craft and Flea Market is downtown – for more information contact goosefestfleamarket@gmail.com and Goose Festival Facebook page. 9:00am – 5:00pm is the Goose Weigh-In Contest at the Silver Bullet downtown, cash prizes. Morning coffee and a noon meal are hosted by Our Savior’s Thief Lake Church, at the Spruce Valley Community Center from 9:00am-3:00pm. Beer Garden & Pork Sandwiches opens again at 10:00am at The Sportsmen’s shed. From 10:00am to 3:00pm, GMR Art Club exhibition. Inflatable Kid’s Games open at 11:00am next to the community center. At 11:00am, music on Main Street by Northern Jazz.

Afternoon/Evening – SATURDAY, September 25

At 12:30pm the Goose Festival Parade runs through town, to register a parade entry, please contact Tishara at 218-222-3928 or text 218-689-4076 (Line up at 10:30am behind the Legacy Center, judging is from 11:30am-12:00pm PLEASE COME EARLY).

To see the complete three-day schedule, read the September 15 issue of The Tribune in print or online.