Leave a Comment

A Memorial Service for Michael Rioux will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Michael Raymond Rioux passed away on September 8th, 2021 at the age of 62 in Baudette MN. He was born on August 14th, 1959 in Baudette MN to Kent and Loretta (Jezdik) Rioux. He grew up in Baudette MN and graduated from Lake OF the Woods High School in 1977. He went on to receive his Diploma in Electrical Drafting Design from Moorhead Area Vocational Institute in 1979. When he passed away he worked for the United States Postal Service as a SR. Unix Systems Administrator.

Michael loved coaching his sons football teams, music, going to concerts and most of all his family.

Survivors include, Daughter, Nikki (Derek) Castle of Grand Forks ND, Son, Dylan Rioux of Nowthen, MN, Step-Sons, Anthony (Kendra) Yankey of Hutchinson MN, and Samuel Yankey of Nowthen MN. Grandchildren Easton and Asher of Grand Forks ND and Eva of Hutchinson MN. Mother Loretta (Jezdik) Rioux of Baudette MN, Sister Michelle (Al) Holte of Baudette MN, Nieces, Jackie and Kari, Nephews, Greg and Nels and numerous cousins and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his Father Kent Rioux.