Dorothy Irene Wentzel, 88, of Fisher, MN passed away at her home on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was born in Cumberland, MD on December 4, 1932, the daughter of William and Leah (Metz) Schneider. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Allegheny High School in Cumberland. Following a move to Washington, D.C., Dorothy worked in the offices of the Armed Services Commission. She attended First Trinity Lutheran Church in Washington, D.C., where she was active in Walther League. She met Walton, a young farmer from Minnesota who was on leave from the Army, at a Walther League treasure hunt. Walton and Dorothy were married on November 20, 1955 at First Trinity. They settled in Lowell township near Fisher to a life of farming and raised their seven children in a loving Christian home. Dorothy and Walton were active members of Fisher’s Trinity Lutheran Church. Walton passed away on February 6, 1993. Dorothy continued to live on the farm and looked forward to visits from family and friends. She always had room at her table for more.

Dorothy is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Richard and Marilyn Wentzel of Fisher, MN; Susan and Vern Scherbenske of Plymouth, MN; Philip and Danielle Wentzel of Corcoran, MN; Ronald and Donna Wentzel of Steamboat Springs, CO; Joan and Eric Bjelland of Edina, MN; Ruth and Chad Broadwell of Thief River Falls, MN; and Janet and Greg Nelson of Milnor, ND; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to Walton, her husband of 37 years, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She will be remembered and missed by her family and all who shared in her life.

The funeral service honoring Dorothy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fisher, MN, with Rev. Douglas S. Thompson officiating. Visitation will be at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home, Crookston, on Friday from 5-7 PM, with a 7 PM prayer service, and continuing for one hour prior to the funeral. The service on Saturday will be livestreamed and can be viewed by logging on to www.stenshoelhouske.com up to 10 minutes before 11 AM by going to the bottom of Dorothy’s obituary page and clicking on the prompt. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Fisher.

Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Mission Experience or American Heart Association.

