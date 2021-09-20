Helena Braun, 82, of Kennedy, Minnesota passed away at the Karlstad Senior Living Center on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Helena Krahn was born August 17, 1939 in Winkler, Manitoba to Bernhard and Katherine (Wolfe) Krahn. She grew up near Winkler and attended school there. On September 10, 1960 she was united in marriage to John Braun at Winkler. In 1970 John and Helen made the decision to move the family to Kennedy, Minnesota where John was employed. They later moved to a farmyard in rural Lake Bronson, Minnesota. Helen was a busy stay- at- home mom who enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, needlework and crafts. She was fully devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She and John have resided in Karlstad since 2015. Helen was a faithful member of the Evangelical Mission Covenant Church. Family members include her husband of 61 years, John; children, Brad (Melissa) Braun, Lake Bronson, Angela (Dean) Stromgren, Lake Bronson, Peggy (Steven) Porter, Lake Bronson and Polly (Peter) Johnson, Hallock; 19 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Abe (Jess) Krahn, Mary Demke, Katie Suko and Susan (Jack) Braun; sisters- in- law, Katie Krahn, Katherine Krahn and Betty Krahn; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Byron Johnson; daughter-in-law, Kristi Braun;, brothers, John, Ben and Jim; sisters, Ann, and Eva, who died at birth. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Evangelical Mission Covenant Church at Kennedy. Interment will be in Jupiter Cemetery, rural Kennedy. Rev. Gary Dorn, presiding; Shannon Christenson, pianist. Casket bearers will be Helen’s grandsons. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.