A Memorial Service for Ross E. Dally of Baudette, MN will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Elm Park Cemetery.

Ross Dally was born May 7, 1928 near Norris Camp in the Forest area. He passed away on September 14, 2021. Ross was the fifth of seven children born to Lloyd and Iva (Benedix) Dally. Ross lived in the area until 1936 when the family moved to the Boone area south of Baudette. Ross attended the Benedix School from 1934 to 1936 and then the Boone School until 1942.

Ross began working at North Star Electric in Baudette in September of 1947 as a lineman and retired in 1990 as line superintendent. These were the years of setting and climbing poles by the use of their safety belts as they worked at the top to secure and repair wires. The crew was often called for outages in dark stormy nights. There were no lift trucks with buckets in these early years.

Ross married Bette (Demary) on November 28, 1948 in Baudette. Bette passed away in February, 2020 after 71 plus years of marriage.

Ross loved music and he played and sang with several bands in the area, including Tony’s Swingsters, Leon Fausher Band and The Frontiersmen. Ross was fluent on the guitar and mandolin.

Ross loved the outdoors. In 1985 Ross and Bette purchased the Carl Olson property in Spooner Township. Ross spent many hours improving the property and he and his nephew, Denver Demary, planted many trees on the property. Ross and Bette spent a lot of time there and it was a happy gathering place for their kids, grandkids and great grandkids. It was especially busy and fun during hunting seasons. They had named the place “The Little D Tree Farm” in memory of their youngest son Daryl. Ross and Bette went for a ride out in the country every summer evening, just enjoying the countryside and seeing the wildlife.

Ross loved traveling and made many trips to visit family in Wyoming, Indiana, Illinois and Idaho. Just this past May, he was so happy to make a trip with son Greg and Cindy to visit son Bruce and family in Idaho.

Ross was a very active member of First Lutheran Church. He served on the council, did ushering and sang in the men’s choir. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed and was a big supporter of the church in many capacities.

Ross was a very friendly man who never knew a stranger. He will truly be missed. Ross is survived by daughter Sharon (Max) Yargus, sons Bruce (Florence) Dally, Greg (Cindy) Dally, Douglas (Kris) Dally and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brothers Rodney and Ronald. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Iva, his sisters Iva, Doris and Joyce and his brother Delmo and youngest son Daryl.