Roy Russell Thibert, 94, of Grand Forks, ND, entered into heaven surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Roy was the second child born to Joseph and Rose (Fournier) in Chicago, IL on May 8, 1927. He moved to Brooks, MN and attended country school in Plummer, MN until he entered the United States Navy at 17 years old. After basic training, Roy was assigned to the USS Vicksburg and stationed in the South Pacific during WWII. When the war ended, he was then assigned to the USS Chicago where he completed his service.

Roy returned to Brooks and married Joyce Marie Champagne on September 15, 1947. Roy and Joyce raised their eight children and in 1963 moved from Brooks to East Grand Forks. Roy had various jobs throughout his life and retired from Transport, Inc of Grand Forks in 1989. After the flood of 1997, Roy and Joyce built their lake home at Maple Lake in Mentor, MN where he enjoyed woodworking in his shop, manicuring his yard, and helping his neighbors with any projects they had. Then in 2013, they moved off the lake and back to Grand Forks to be closer to family.

Roy will be remembered most by his amazing hugs, kind heart, and gentle spirit. His greatest joys were his family and his beautiful woodworking creations that he gifted to many family members and friends. Roy was proud to serve in the United States Navy and was honored in 2009 to participate in the WWII Honor Flight to Washington, DC with one of his sons.

Roy was survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Joyce; his children, Alric (Sandra) Thibert; Rosanne Oswalt; Brenda (Mark) Westacott; Kim (Jeannie) Thibert; Deborah (Rocky) Scheving; Priscilla (Don) Campbell; Troy Thibert; and Anita (Philip) Burke; 24 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; and also survived by his sisters, Annette Mercil; Jeane Lussier-Marinaro; Bonnie Abbott; brother, Parnell (Madeline) Thibert; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gloria Puffer; son-in-law, James Oswalt; and infant grandson, Nicholas Scheving.

The family requests that memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd Street NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721; Veteran’s Honor Flight of ND/MN, PO Box 644, West Fargo, ND 58078; or an organization of your choice in Roy’s honor.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN, followed by a luncheon.

Visitation: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Brooks, MN.

Military Honors: Accorded, after Mass of Christian Burial, by members of the American Legion Post 157, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and the United States Navy Reserve.