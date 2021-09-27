| logout
Helen Emily Hlucny, 78
Helen Emily Hlucny was born on May 17, 1943, in Roseau, MN. to the late James and Helen (Witzman) Walsh. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Faith at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger and attended school in Badger and graduated from St. Joe’s school in Crookston, MN. She then went on to attend secretarial school in Thief River Falls. She was united in marriage to Roy Hlucny on September 14, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger and the two made their home on their farm in Barnett Twp. There they farmed and raised dairy cattle. In 1999 they sold their dairy cattle and raised beef. Helen worked at the FSA office in Roseau for a number of years and also at Roseau County Co-op Association in Greenbush as a bookkeeper for a number of years. They finally retired in 2012, when they sold their beef cattle. Roy passed away in April of 2013 and Helen continued to make her home on the farm until she passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 78.
Helen was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger where she was very active, and a member of St. Ann’s Sodality. She enjoyed quilting and gardening both flowers and vegetables, and socializing with her many friends, especially Monday afternoon cards and games of aggravation. She enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing.
Helen is survived by 1 daughter Teresa (Brian) Weleski of Lancaster, Mn, 4 sons: Doug (Teresa) of Greenbush, Jerry (Kelly) of Fisher, MN, Paul (Shelly) of Wannaska , MN. , and Cris (Anastasia) Hlucny of Whitewood, SD; Grandchildren Erin (Nathan) Shaw, Jason (Danielle) Weleski, Barry (Merissa) Weleski, Tressa Weleski, April Weleski, Steven (Katie) Hlucny, Joseph Hlucny, Robert Hlucny, Ryan Hlucny, Ella Hlucny, Gavyn Hlucny, Paul JR. Hlucny, Layne (Frances) Hlucny, Mary Helen, Magdalen, Felix, and Feril Hlucny; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Sister Luella Walsh, Janette Eklund; brother Leonard Walsh; sisters in law Phyllis Walsh, Delores Walsh, and Agilda Zwack; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Roy, brothers James, Alan and George Walsh, sisters Sarah Johnson, Mary Monsrud and Pauline Shafer, brothers in law Richard Eklund, Roy Johnson, Allan Shafer, George Zwack and Howard Monsrud.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger with Fa. John Klienwachter and Fa. George Noel presiding.
Visitation was held after 5PM, Friday, at the church with a prayer service at 7PM and Holy Rosary preceding. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.
Interment services were held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Badger following services.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.
