Catherine Selma Allen, 78

Catherine Selma Allen, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 21, 2021 at the age of 78. Cathy was born to Arnold and Marian Englund on July 11, 1943 in Roseau, MN. She grew up on the family farm in Karlstad, MN. After graduating from Karlstad High School in 1961, Cathy moved to St Paul, MN to work as a hospital aide. She met and married Harvey Allen on October 12, 1963. The couple lived in St. Paul until 1967 when they settled in Lake Elmo. Together they had two children, Scott and Deborah. During their years in Lake Elmo, Cathy worked at Lake Elmo Oil as a bookkeeper. In 1986 the couple relocated to Brainerd, living on Round Lake. After moving to Brainerd, Cathy pursued her dream of becoming a Nurse, earning her LPN Certificate from Brainerd Community College. After graduating, Cathy accepted a position at St. Joseph’s Hospital working in the Grace Unit. Cathy’s calm, compassionate manner was a gift to many patients struggling with mental health issues. Family was the center of Cathy’s life. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the kitchen creating delicious meals and baked goods for her family. She was skilled at knitting and crocheting, sharing the fruits of her talents with so many, including donating hats, blankets, and other items to those in need. Cathy is survived by her loving husband of nearly 58 years, Harvey; her son, Scott (Kim) Allen of Faribault, MN; daughter Debbie (Scott) Lange of Plymouth, MN; Grandchildren Nicholas and Kendra Allen; Nathan, Matthew, and Molly Lange; Brother Everett (Kathy) Englund; Sister Peggy (Phil) Saporito; In-laws Frank (Anne) Allen; John Allen; Mary Moline; Helen (Floyd) Peltier and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Marian Englund. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 28th at Living Savior Lutheran Church, Lakeshore, MN. Visitation will start at 10:00 am, service at 11:00 am. Many thanks to St. Croix Hospice and grateful for our caregivers Cambie, Carrie, and Ashley. In lieu of flowers, donations to Living Savior Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society are preferred. Arrangements by Brenny Funeral Home, Baxter. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Catherine Selma Allen, please visit our floral store.