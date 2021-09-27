Darlene Faye Anderson, 82, of East Grand Forks, MN, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks surrounded by family.

Darlene was born April 8, 1939, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Dougal & Alice (Lindquist) Clark. She grew up in East Grand Forks where she graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1957.

She married Duane “Andy” Anderson June 14, 1958 in Elmhurst, IL. They traveled to many places for Andy’s work before settling in Emerado and Grand Forks area. Together they raised 2 children, Jodi & Jeremy.

Darlene was a nurse for 43 years starting at Deaconess Hospital, then GF Clinic and later Altru Clinic until her retirement. She continued helping people at the EGF VFW Club where she worked in gaming for 19 years.

Darlene enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. The vacations to South Twin Lake and her condo in Apache Junction, AZ will always be cherished. She loved to bake, do jigsaw and word puzzles, escape rooms, and play bingo. Darlene did the line ups and was a scorekeeper at the Grand Forks Speedway Car Races as well as several surrounding race tracks for many years. She was the first woman inductee into the Grand Forks Racing Hall of Fame in 2002. She was a Girl Scout Leader and taught Sunday school and Journey Youth Club. Darlene organized many children’s Christmas programs at Bethel Lutheran Church. She was also involved with Relay for Life fundraising for several years and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved her canine companion, Wally, who was always by her side. We all love you Gramma Dar Dar and miss you always.

Darlene is survived by her children, Jodi (Michael) Schroeder of East Grand Forks, MN, Jeremy (Kristine) Anderson of East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren, Kasey (Michael) Chase of KS, Skyler Schroeder of FL, Mariah Anderson and Braylon Anderson of East Grand Forks; great-grandchildren, Cora, Wylder, and Ridge Chase and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane “Andy” Anderson; step-mother, Violet (Juneau) Clark and step-siblings, Lawrence Hadland, Laverne Zilk, Phyllis Tangen and Marilyn Blazer.

FUNERAL SERVICES: Friday, October 1, 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church 1616 S. 17th St. Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

INTERMENT: Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Forks.

