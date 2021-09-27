GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING August 16, 2021 7:30 PM School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Brandon Ignaszewski, Allison Harder, Kurt Stenberg, Carrie Jo Howard, Joe Melby Brandon Kuznia, absent ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Princ. Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Ryan Bergeron, Cooky Kujava, Jina Lund, Laurie Stromsodt, Ervin Gust 3. Listening Session 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the agenda of the August 16, 2021 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. Motion was unanimously carried. 6. Minutes 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding Special meeting of August 2, 2021. Motion was unanimously carried. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding Regular meeting of July 19, 2021. Motion was unanimously carried. 7. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve the payment of bills check #38425 through #38504 for a total of $327,372.75 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated 07/07/2021 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Motion was unanimously carried. 2. Treasurer’s Report 3. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. Board acceptance of donations to the School & recognition of direct donations to a specific school program. Donation by One Better Liquor (Diane Rud) for reducing outstanding lunch account(s) … $1,000.00. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to accept donation as presented. Motion was unanimously carried. 9. Old Business 1. A Special School Election will take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 A Committee of Board members Allison Harder, Carrie Jo Howard and Brandon Kuznia was formed to work specifically on assisting with Operating Levy Election. This Committee will assist Supt. Guggisberg with appropriate marketing and community education and will report to the entire Board. 2. Resolution: Back-to-School with COVID-19 Board Member Shane Kilen introduced the following resolution Health and Safety Measures for the 2021-2022 School Year WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 123B.09 vests the care, management, and control of independent districts in the school board; and WHEREAS, the Superintendent of Independent School District No. 2683 [hereinafter the “Superintendent”] is responsible for the management of the schools, the administration of all School District policies, and is directly accountable to the School Board; and WHEREAS, when responsibilities are not specifically prescribed nor School District policy applicable, the Superintendent shall use personal and professional judgment, subject to review by the School Board, pursuant to School District Policy 302, Superintendent; and WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the Minnesota Department of Health (“MDH”) have determined that the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing and may remain ongoing for an unknown time; and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Education (“MDE”) has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on educational issues related to COVID-19; and WHEREAS, the MDH has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on public health issues related to COVID-19; and WHEREAS, the Superintendent and the administration of the School District have conferred with the School Board regarding COVID-19 health and safety measures, the current CDC, MDE, and MDH requirements for each, and other relevant information; and WHEREAS, based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that Safe In-Person Learning Plan for Greenbush Middle River School District as of August 13, 2021 be implemented at the commencement of the 2021-2022 school year. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 as follows: Section 1: The Superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following health and safety measures to open the 2021-2022 school year: Contained within Attached: Safe In-Person Learning Plan for Greenbush Middle River School District as of August 13, 2021. Section 2: The Superintendent is hereby authorized, after consultation with the School Board Chair and notification to the School Board, to select and implement different health and safety measures for the School District or any specific school buildings without School Board action if the Superintendent reasonably believes that prompt implementation of different health and safety measures is necessary, and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting to approve the implementation. The health and safety measures selected and implemented by the Superintendent shall continue in effect unless and until the School Board, in consultation with the Superintendent and appropriate school district staff and public health officials, deems it in the best interest of the School District and its students to implement different health and safety measures. Section 3: The Superintendent will provide regular updates to the School Board regarding the School District’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by the MDE and the MDH, respectively. And Member Joe Melby seconded the afore-mentioned resolution. Where upon a roll call vote, the following voted in favor thereof: Shane Kilen, Brandon Ignaszewski, Allison Harder, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg and Joe Melby And the following voted in opposition: None Whereupon the resolution was duly passed 10. New Business: 11. 1. Resolution Establishing Ballot Board Member Allison Harder moved the adoption of the following Resolution RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING BALLOT BOARD BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, State of Minnesota, as follows: a. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 203B.121, the Board hereby establishes a ballot board to process, accept and reject absentee ballots at school district elections not held in conjunction with the state primary or state general election or that are conducted by a municipality on behalf of the school district and generally to carry out the duties of a ballot board as provided by Minnesota Statutes, Section 203B.121 and other applicable laws. b. The ballot board must consist of a sufficient number of election judges trained in the handling of absentee ballots. The ballot board may inclde deputy county auditors or deputy city clerks who have received training in the processing and counting of absentee ballots. c. The clerk or the clerk’s designee is hereby authorized and directed to appoint the members of the ballot board. The clerk or the clerk’s designee shall establish, maintain and update a roster of members appointed to and currently serving on the ballot board and shall report to the Board from time to time as to its status. d. Each member of the ballot board shall be paid reasonable compensation for services rendered during an election at the same rate as other election judges; provided, however, if a staff member is already being compensated for regular duties, additional compensation shall not be paid for ballot board duties performed during that staff member’s duty day. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Joe Melby Where upon a roll call vote, the following voted in favor thereof: Shane Kilen, Brandon Ignaszewski, Allison Harder, Carrie Jo Howard, Kurt Stenberg and Joe Melby And the following voted in opposition: None Whereupon the resolution was duly passed 2. GMR Staffing for 2021-2022 a. Board approval of Director of Food Service position A motion was made by Board Member Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Allison Harder to approve Janet Pierce as the Director of Food Services. Motion was unanimously carried. b. Board approval of Para Professional position A motion was made by Board Member Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve Alexandria Haugen as a Para Professional. 3. Tax Credit for School Supplies As parents prepare for the upcoming school year, the MN Dept of Revenue asks schools to spread the word to families about state tax programs that help pay for education expenses. 12. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. School Improvements – summer 2021 b. Little Chompers Child Care Task Force efforts to address daycare shortage in GMR Community. 2. Principal a. Report on Joint Sports Board Meeting b. MN State High School League Guidance – Fall Sports 13. Adjournment: A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder to ADJOURN. Motion was unanimously carried. 14. Communications • First Teacher Workshop Day – August 30 • GMR School Open House – September 1st 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm • First Student Day – September 7 • Regular September School Board Meeting – September 20 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Cafeteria • On site 2020-2021 School Financial Audit – September 20 – 24 • Special School Election November 2, 2021 (September 29, 2021)