Renae Huelsman, 53, died Tuesday September 21, 2021, in Altru hospital with her family by her side.

Renae was born November 24, 1967, to Richard and Carol (Nyhus) Harlin in Bagley MN. she grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from Senior High in 1986. She started working for Target and made so many friends over her 26 years there. Renae then worked for Cabela’s as a trainer for 3 years before joining Altru for the past 5 years as an office assistant.

On May 20, 2000, Renae married Joseph Huelsman in Grand Forks. Renae loved to cook, bake, scrapbook and was a great decorator. When Joe retired from the military, they would travel together including trips to Ireland, Alaska, and Hawaii. She loved to go shopping at little town stores especially when going to their lake place. Renae loved her cats and dogs especially her pugs.

Renae is survived by her husband Joseph; brother Mark (Amy) Harlin, East Grand Forks; brother and sisters-in-law: Gloria (Bob) Thelen, Glenwood, MN, Anita (Steve) Willprecht, Fargo, Dean Huelsman, Foxhome, MN, Karen (Don) Ritter, Morris, MN, Lisa Nelson, Breckenridge, MN; father-in-law, Arlo Huelsman, Foxhome, MN; nephews and nieces: Kodi, Austin, Laura, Stacy, Matt, Amanda, Sara, Cory, Rachael, James, Krystal, Casandra, and Christopher; and many aunts, uncles, great nephews and nieces, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Doris Huelsman, and step-mother-in-law, Peggy Huelsman.

Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Amundson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service.

