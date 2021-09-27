Roger O’Neil Graff, 72

Roger O’Neil Graff at the age of 72, passed away at Alaska Regional Hospital surrounded by his wife and daughters. Roger was born in Roseau, Minnesota on August 12, 1949, to Ruben and Janet Graff. He was joined by his brother Ray just a few years later. Roger went to school at Haug-Leo Grade School and went to Greenbush High School where he held a wrestling state record. He attended classes at Northland College. He was baptized and confirmed at Oiland Lutheran Church in Greenbush, Minn. In 1968 he met the “the little farm girl” Connie Aune, who would end up being the love of his life. Roger worked for Ernie Nelson Construction in the 1960’s and 70’s. While racing for Arctic Cat in the early ‘70s, Roger and Connie got married on August 15, 1970. Their first daughter Andrea “Annie” was born in Thief River Falls in 1971. In 1975, their second daughter HeLayne “Missy” was born and shortly after that they decided to pack up their girls and head to Everett, Washington, where they started RC Curbing. The family would spend nearly 9 years in Washington when Roger got a call to work on the North Slope in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. He commuted from Everett to Alaska for a few years before they decided the family would move to Alaska in 1983. Roger promised it would only be for two years to ‘try it out’, and they never left. In 1985, their third daughter Michela “Mickie” was born. Roger and Connie, with their family and friends, enjoyed years of snow machining, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, floating the river and camping at their Willow Creek property, making decades of memories. Singing with him while he played his guitar around the campfire was something everyone loved. Traveling was a priority for Roger and Connie. They went back to their house in Minnesota almost every year for deer hunting, went on numerous cruises with friends and took many family vacations with their girls and grandkids. With the constant support and encouragement from Connie, Roger would own several successful businesses; AAA Fence and the Anchorage Aces Hockey Team with his brother-in-law Lyle Aune and for the last 25 years, Graff Contracting. After retiring, he continued to ‘keep busy’ bidding for MBC. Through their years in Anchorage, they met countless lifelong dear friends. Roger was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran church, a lifetime member of the NRA, and AGC until retirement. Roger is survived by his beloved wife Connie, devoted daughters Andrea, HeLayne (Justin), and Michela (Jason). Grandchildren, Austyn (Ryan), Dean, Madysen, Rylie, Brody, Alayna and Rex were blessed to have the very best Grandpa and Papa who truly adored them. Roger leaves behind his nieces and nephew- Sarah Myszewski (Joe), Jarrid Graff (Alicia) and Janelle Haas (Chad) as well as a large extended Graff family and Aune in-laws. Proceeding him in death— his parents, Ruben and Janet Graff, stepmother Martha, brother Ray, his in-laws Olaf and Paula Aune, brother-in-law Jay Aune, sister-in-law Jackie Aune, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends- who we know welcomed him to heaven. Services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021: 10 am public viewing, 11 am service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 8427 Jewel Lake Road in Anchorage, Alaska. The service can be viewed online on Facebook Live on the Graff Family page and on Zoom: Roger Graff Memorial Service Time: Oct 1, 2021, at 11:00 am Alaska time -Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81107927737 Meeting ID: 811 0792 7737 Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 2 at 5 pm-10 pm at the McKenna Brothers Paving 8001 Petersburg Road, Anchorage, Alaska. There will be a celebration of life in Thief River Falls, Minn., at the Eagles on Friday, November 12 at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the following: Connie’s Venmo account: @Connie-Graff-2 or Northern skies FCU Routing# 325272157 Account# 7578 or JDRF.org