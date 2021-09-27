Tri-County School District 2358, proceedings from August 18, 2021

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 August 18, 2021, 6:30 PM Tri-County School Library Karlstad, Minnesota All District 2358 members were present, plus Superintendent/Principal Gadbois. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Burkel at6:30 PM, and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We Are Proud… Of the elementary students who attended summer school and the work of the summer schoolteachers Jennifer Klegstad and Shari Knutson. 13 students were enrolled with an average of 8-10 students attending each day. The program operated 3 days a week from July 13–August 5. The teachers used the Summer Olympics as a theme to connect many of the supplemental reading and math activities. And THANKFUL to the maintenance/custodial crew of Julie Spilde, Joyceln Englund, Erica Reese, Briena Englund, Corey Nelson, and Jaron Englund for the hard work and care they have put in to get the school facility ready for the 2021-2022 School Year. The building looks fantastic. And THANKFUL to Amy Olson and Kayla Gonshorowski for providing summer food service to many children in our district. Your efforts no doubt have had a tremendous impact on families in the school community. And THANKFUL to Tara Larson and Kristina Hagen who spent busy and stressful few weeks in July completing all that was necessary for the annual school audit. They responded to request after request from the auditors in a professional and timely manner. The auditors were very impressed with the quality of their work. Of the members of our school community who volunteered their time to represent Tri-County Schools in the Moosefest Parade, which included: Brad and Ann Thompson, Jessica Peterson, Melissa Thompson, Therese and Mike Gadbois, and student Faith Efta. *Special Thanks to Brad Thompson for driving the bus and Justina Pietruszewski for making the signs. Of the time and effort put in by the staff that participated in the PBIS Workshop that took place August 3-4 in Bemidji. Their thoughtful and positive input during the workshop resulted in a solid foundation to move this school improvement initiative forward. THANK YOU to Samantha Alme, Sara Carpenter, Laura Efta, Sarah Novacek, Karen Reitan, Jeri Nomeland, Heidi Hanson, Julie Zick and Mike Gadbois. Member Sollund moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Duray moved and member Oliver seconded to approve the minutes of the July 21, 2021 Regular School Board Meeting. UC Member Hanson moved and member Caldwell seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year General $89,290.99 $113,703.20 Food Service $558.15 $12,592.74 Community Service $325.00 $0.00 Building Construction $73,458.00 $0.00 Student Activities $0.00 $3,999.80 TOTAL $164,305.04 $130,295.74 Member Oliver moved and member Duray seconded to approve 2021-2022 Membership in the Minnesota State High School League. UC Member Caldwell moved and member Koland seconded to approve Memorandum of Agreement between Tri-County School District and Northwest Head Start. UC Member Sollund moved and member Oliver seconded to approve Memorandum of Agreement between Distance Minnesota consortium colleges: Alexandria Technical and Community College, Northland Community and Technical College, and Northwest Technical College and Tri-County School District #2358. UC Member Caldwell moved and member Duray seconded to approve the resignation of Michael Lefrooth as a permanent bus driver. UC Member Hanson moved and member Oliver seconded to approve the resignation of Melissa Lefrooth as a permanent bus driver. UC Member Sollund moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve the resignation of Sarah Clinton as a 6.75 permanent paraprofessional. UC Superintendent Report • Staffing Update • Bussing/Transportation Update • Class of 2022 Graduation/Commencement Date Request • NW Service Co-Op Environmental Health & Safety Summary Report of Playground • Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan • Covid-Related “Bonus” • PBIS Workshop Summary • Back to School Planning • Other Teacher Negotiations Board Committee Support Staff Negotiations Committee NWRIC -Met in August Region I- None Freeze Co-Op Board- None Next Meeting, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 6:30 PM at Tri-County School in Karlstad, Minnesota. Member Sollund moved and member Oliver seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk_________________________________________ (September 30, 2021)